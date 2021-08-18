Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Is Grace Van Patten, the Breakout Star of 'Nine Perfect Strangers'?

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like us, you've finished the first three episodes of Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, have ordered the book it's based on, and need to know more about the mysterious characters and their backgrounds. It seems like everyone on the David E. Kelley show, from the wellness retreat's nine guests to its attendants—and especially Nicole Kidman's unorthodox wellness guru Masha—has a secret. Though we can't get answers on the goings on at Tranquillum House until the next episodes are released, we can get to know the newer faces in the cast.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Zoe
Person
Grace Van Patten
Person
Nat Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#Vanity Fair#Hbo#Tranquillum House#Hbo#The Wire#Abc#Interview Magazine#Naked Brothers Band#Nat Alex Wolff#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Tried to Have “Inaccurate” Scenes Removed From Aaron Sorkin Drama ‘Being the Ricardos’

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, says that she attempted to have certain scenes filmed for the Aaron Sorkin drama Being the Ricardos removed due to their inaccuracy. While speaking to Palm Springs Life about the various projects she and others have in the works about her parents, Arnaz shared details from a two-day visit to the film’s set, during which she says she watched Nicole Kidman perform in the role of her mother. During the conversation, Arnaz — an actress herself, who most recently appeared onscreen in an episode of Will & Grace — admitted there were...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Nicole Kidman Teases Nine Perfect Strangers Debut

Nicole Kidman is getting fans to be as excited and as expectant as possible for her upcoming latest project, Nine Perfect Strangers, arriving on Hulu on 18th August. If you haven’t seen the creepily fun trailer released ahead of the limited series debut, you may not understand why she’s looking peaceful and tranquil in a white v-necked gown on set, but if you have, then it’s time for us to meet our weird beauty and mental health guru.
Posted by
The Independent

Nine Perfect Strangers review: Nicole Kidman’s unhinged wellness guru makes an all-star cast suffer

Before booking yourself on any sort of retreat or getaway, it’s always best to start by checking the host’s bona fides ahead of time. If the same can be said of prestige TV shows, then Nine Perfect Strangers arrives toting impeccable credentials. The eight-part limited series reunites writer/producer David E Kelley, source-material novelist Liane Moriarty and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, a trio who previously collaborated on the acclaimed Big Little Lies in 2017. This time the setting for their star-studded drama is an idyllic yet mysterious “transformation retreat” in northern California named Tranquillum House, which is presided over by the even more mysterious wellness guru Masha (an ethereal Kidman doing a still more mysterious Russian accent).
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman is ‘Looking Ahead to This Weekend’ in Stunning Outdoors Photo

Nicole Kidman is teasing her fans by showing them an idyllic outdoor photo. You’d love to be in the middle of all that serenity kind of green. But in reality, Nicole Kidman wants you to stick inside this weekend and binge watch one of her pet projects — Nine Perfect Strangers. Maybe you can give up your phone, too, since she wants the perfect show vibe. The limited series premiered on Hulu this week. The movie Being the Ricardos is an ongoing project for Nicole Kidman, but her Hulu series is front and center right now.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman Kissed Her Long Hair Goodbye in Favor of a Cool Pixie Cut

Nicole Kidman, one of Hollywood's best chameleons, featured a new 'do recently and it's honestly such a departure from her usual flowy, long hair!. The new look in her first IG post featuring it is giving late-2000s poof meets voluminous pixie. But don't go getting married to the change up just yet, y'all—the wig cut is likely for Nicole's role in Roar, a new series slated for Apple TV+. "On set 🌈 #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers" reads the caption.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon TV Review – Nine Perfect Strangers

Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy star in a drama that’s far from perfect (review)

“Nine Perfect Strangers” sounds like the ideal new feast for viewers who gobbled up “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Like the first two series, it stars Nicole Kidman, who reunites with David E. Kelley, the TV veteran who was an executive producer and writer for both “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Like “Big Little Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” is adapted from a novel by Australian writer Liane Moriarty.
Marie Claire

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Release Schedule: Your Guide

What happens when you put nine strangers with inner demons in a secluded retreat run by an unorthodox Russian wellness guru played by Nicole Kidman? Hulu's new original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, brings us a thrilling look at the fictional Tranquillium House, where its guests, played by stars including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, work through their personal trauma through meditation, physical activity, and some special smoothies. If the premise isn't enough to tune in, the show is also created by David E Kelley and based off a Liane Moriarty book, reuniting the team that brought us HBO's Big Little Lies.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Title Still Makes Sense For Its Related Characters, According To One Star

Based on the best-selling novel from author Liane Moriarty, Hulu's new drama Nine Perfect Strangers tells a complicated and trauma-filled story, utilizing one of the best ensemble casts on TV. The story follows nine people aiming to better their lives with a visit to Tranquillum House, a retreat run by Nicole Kidman's enigmatic host Masha, but not all of those visitors are actually strangers. There's a married couple played by Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg, as well as a familial unit that includes Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten, and there are even a couple of famed folks in the group.
TV Fanatic

Jonathan Levine on Directing Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers and its All-Star Cast

Nine Perfect Strangers is the highly anticipated adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. After the stunning success of Moriarty's Big Little Liars on HBO, she's a hot commodity in Hollywood, and Jonathan Levine had the honor of directing Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu. We had a chance...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season One Viewer Votes

What will these visitors experience in the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nine Perfect Strangers is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it appears to be a one-season mini-series). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

NEW THIS WEEK: 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' Lorde and ''Reminiscence'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. “Nothing is more addictive than the past,” says Hugh Jackman’s Nick Bannister in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence.”. The film, written and directed by Lisa Joy (co-creator of HBO’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy