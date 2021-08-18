Who Is Grace Van Patten, the Breakout Star of 'Nine Perfect Strangers'?

If you're like us, you've finished the first three episodes of Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, have ordered the book it's based on, and need to know more about the mysterious characters and their backgrounds. It seems like everyone on the David E. Kelley show, from the wellness retreat's nine guests to its attendants—and especially Nicole Kidman's unorthodox wellness guru Masha—has a secret. Though we can't get answers on the goings on at Tranquillum House until the next episodes are released, we can get to know the newer faces in the cast.