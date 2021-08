ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promised fans the “biggest card by far” in ONE Championship history this winter. ONE Championship turns 10 years old later this year, and as part of the organization’s plan to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Sityodtong is promising fans that he will deliver a massive card. Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, Sityodtong hinted that the December ONE card is going to be absolutely massive, though he was unable to announce any fights as of yet. Still, it’s a hint for fans that they should expect a terrific night of MMA.