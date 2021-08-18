Cancel
High-speed camera captures a water jet’s splashy impact as it pierces a droplet

ScienceBlog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquirting a jet of water through a drop of liquid may sound like idle fun, but if done precisely, and understood thoroughly, the splashy exercise could help scientists identify ways to inject fluids such as vaccines through skin without using needles. That’s the motivation behind a new study by engineers...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

EngineeringScienceBlog.com

Smart laser cutter system detects different materials

With the addition of computers, laser cutters have rapidly become a relatively simple and powerful tool, with software controlling shiny machinery that can chop metals, woods, papers, and plastics. While this curious amalgam of materials feels encompassing, users still face difficulties distinguishing between stockpiles of visually similar materials, where the wrong stuff can make gooey messes, give off horrendous odors, or worse, spew out harmful chemicals.
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Camera Drones for Capturing Stunning Aerial Photos

Those with a passion for photography are spoiled for choice nowadays. No longer confined to simple point-and-shoot cameras or the humble smartphone, photographers now have a myriad of different ways to capture images. In fact, they can even shoot via a drone. Designed for hobbyists and professionals alike, these nifty flying devices are capable of capturing both photographs and video footage of landscapes, buildings and events, which would have previously required the use of an expensive crane or aircraft. Camera drones are great for filming family gatherings or overseas vacations, but may also be used in the business world to capture...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ScienceAPS physics

Actuating water droplets on liquid infused surfaces: A rickshaw for droplets

We investigate the dynamics of millimeter-sized droplets moved on a liquid infused surface. The motion of the droplet is driven by a small spherical bead, whose trajectory is precisely controlled, which acts as a carrier. We first characterize the strength of the contact that maintains the adhesion between the droplet and the bead as a function of the ratio.
ChemistryScience Now

Submicrometer perovskite plasmonic lasers at room temperature

Plasmonic lasers attracted interest for their ability to generate coherent light in mode volume smaller than the diffraction limit of photonic lasers. While nanoscale devices in one or two dimensions were demonstrated, it has been difficult to achieve plasmonic lasing with submicrometer cavities in all three dimensions. Here, we demonstrate submicrometer-sized, plasmonic lasers using cesium-lead-bromide perovskite (CsPbBr3) crystals, as small as 0.58 μm by 0.56 μm by 0.32 μm (cuboid) and 0.79 μm by 0.66 μm by 0.18 μm (plate), on polymer-coated gold substrates at room temperature. Our experimental and simulation data obtained from more than 100 plasmonic and photonic devices showed that enhanced optical gain by the Purcell effect, large spontaneous emission factor, and high group index are key elements to efficient plasmonic lasing. The results shed light on the three-dimensional miniaturization of plasmonic lasers.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Capturing Dissolved Carbon Dioxide and Toxic Ions From Water in Tiny “Nanojars”

Carbon dioxide from the atmosphere can dissolve in oceans, lakes, and ponds, forming bicarbonate ions and other compounds that change water chemistry, with possible harmful effects on aquatic organisms. In addition, bicarbonate can reenter the atmosphere as carbon dioxide later, contributing to climate change. Now, researchers have developed tiny “nanojars,” much smaller than the width of a human hair, that split bicarbonate into carbonate and capture it, as well as certain toxic anions, so the ions can be removed and potentially recycled.
EngineeringScienceBlog.com

A peculiar state of matter in layers of semiconductors

Scientists around the world are developing new hardware for quantum computers, a new type of device that could accelerate drug design, financial modeling, and weather prediction. These computers rely on qubits, bits of matter that can represent some combination of 1 and 0 simultaneously. The problem is that qubits are fickle, degrading into regular bits when interactions with surrounding matter interfere. But new research at MIT suggests a way to protect their states, using a phenomenon called many-body localization (MBL).
Physicsarxiv.org

Optimization and robustness of topological corner state in second-order topological photonic crystal

Xin Xie, Jianchen Dang, Sai Yan, Weixuan Zhang, Huiming Hao, Shan Xiao, Shushu Shi, Zhanchun Zuo, Haiqiao Ni, Zhichuan Niu, Xiangdong Zhang, Can Wang, Xiulai Xu. The second-order topological photonic crystal with 0D corner state provides a new way to investigate cavity quantum electrodynamics and develop topological nanophotonic devices with diverse functionalities. Here, we report on the optimization and robustness of topological corner state in the second-order topological photonic crystal both in theory and in experiment. The topological nanocavity is formed based on the 2D generalized Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model. The quality factor of corner state is optimized theoretically and experimentally by changing the gap between two photonic crystals or just modulating the position or size of the airholes surrounding the corner. The fabricated quality factors are further optimized by the surface passivation treatment which reduces surface absorption. A maximum quality factor of the fabricated devices is about 6000, which is the highest value ever reported for the active topological corner state. Furthermore, we demonstrate the robustness of corner state against strong disorders including the bulk defect, edge defect, and even corner defect. Our results lay a solid foundation for the further investigations and applications of the topological corner state, such as the investigation of strong coupling regime and the development of optical devices for topological nanophotonic circuitry.
Sciencearxiv.org

Interplay between the mechanics of bacteriophage fibers and the strength of virus-host links

Viral fibers play a central role in many virus infection mechanisms since they recognize the corresponding host and establish a mechanical link to its surface. Specifically, bacteriophages have to anchor to bacteria through the fibers surrounding the tail before starting the viral DNA translocation into the host. The protein gene product (gp) 37 from bacteriophage T4 long tail fibers forms a fibrous parallel homotrimer located at the distal end of the long tail fibers. Biochemical data indicate that, at least three of these fibers are required for initial host cell interaction, but do not reveal why three and no other number. By using Atomic Force Microscopy we obtained high-resolution images of gp37 fibers adsorbed on mica substrate in buffer conditions and probed their local mechanical properties. Our experiments of radial indentation at the nanometer scale provided a radial stiffness of ~0.08 N/m and a breaking force of ~120 pN. In addition, we performed Finite Element Analysis and determined a Young's modulus of ~20 MPa. From these mechanical parameters, we hypothesize that three viral fibers provide enough mechanical strength to prevent a T4 virus from being detached from the bacteria by the viral particle Brownian motion, delivering a biophysical justification of the previous biochemical data.
ScienceAPS physics

Dynamics of a helical swimmer crossing viscosity gradients

We experimentally and theoretically study the dynamics of a low-Reynolds number helical swimmer moving across viscosity gradients. Experimentally, a double-layer viscosity is generated by superposing two miscible fluids with similar densities but different dynamic viscosities. A synthetic helical magnetically driven swimmer is then made to move across the viscosity gradients along four different configurations: either head-first (pusher swimmer) or tail-first (puller), and through either positive (i.e., going from low to high viscosity) or negative viscosity gradients. We observe qualitative differences in the penetration dynamics for each case. We find that the swimming speed can either increase or decrease while swimming across the viscosity interface, which results from the fact that the head and the tail of the swimmer can be in environments in which the local viscosity leads to different relative amounts of drag and thrust. In order to rationalize the experimental measurements, we next develop a theoretical hydrodynamic model. We assume that the classical resistive-force theory of slender filaments is locally valid along the helical propeller and use it to calculate the swimming speed as a function of the position of the swimmer relative to the fluid-fluid interface. The predictions of the model agree well with experiments for the case of positive viscosity gradients. When crossing across a negative gradient, gravitational forces in the experiment become important, and we modify the model to include buoyancy, which agrees with experiments. In general our results show that it is harder for a pusher swimmer to cross from low to high viscosity, whereas for a puller swimmer it is the opposite. Our model is also extended to the case of a swimmer crossing a continuous viscosity gradient.
Physicsarxiv.org

Effective EMI shielding behaviour of thin graphene/PMMA nanolaminates in the THz range

Christos Pavlou, Maria Giovanna Pastore Carbone, Anastasios C Manikas, George Trakakis, Can Koral, Gianpaolo Papari, Antonello Andreone, Costas Galiotis. The use of graphene in a form of discontinuous flakes in polymer composites limits the full exploitation of the unique properties of graphene, thus requiring high filler loadings for achieving - for example - satisfactory electrical and mechanical properties. Herein centimetre-scale CVD graphene/polymer nanolaminates have been produced by using an iterative 'lift-off/float-on' process and have been found to outperform, for the same graphene content, state-of-the-art flake-based graphene polymer composites in terms of mechanical reinforcement and electrical properties. Most importantly these thin laminate materials show a high electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding effectiveness, reaching 60 dB for a small thickness of 33 micron, and an absolute EMI shielding effectiveness close to 3* 10 ^5 dB cm ^2 g^-1 which is amongst the highest values for synthetic, non-metallic materials produced to date.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

MIT’s New Tunable “Metasurface” is Akin to Optical Swiss Army Knife

Enormous potential range of applications. MIT engineers and colleagues report important new advances on a tunable metasurface, or flat optical device patterned with nanoscale structures, that they compare to a Swiss army knife while its passive predecessor can be thought of as just one tool, like a flat-bladed screwdriver. Key to the work is a transparent material discovered by the team that quickly and reversibly changes its atomic structure in response to heat.
Medical & Biotechnanowerk.com

Major discovery in sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

(Nanowerk News) The functionality of nanoparticles in a host of applications, including drug delivery and nano-optics, is often dictated by their mass and size. Measuring these properties simultaneously for the same nanoparticle has also been challenging. Now scientists from the University of Melbourne and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Combining organic and inorganic materials for better gas sensors

(Nanowerk News) With air pollution on the rise, especially in densely populated urban areas, testing for air quality and the presence of pollutant gases, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide, have become more important than ever. Sensitive gas sensing and monitoring technologies are, therefore, a pressing need.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

eTopus Selects Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for Ultra-High Speed SerDes IP

Breakthrough Software and Methodology Enables Fast and Insightful IC Design Debugging and Optimization. San Jose, CA. August 24, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that eTopus, a pioneer of ultra-high speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications, has chosen the ParagonX platform and methodology for integrated circuits (IC) debugging and design improvement. ParagonX empowers eTopus engineers to quickly find the root causes of bottlenecks caused by layout parasitics, delivering actionable insights into how to fix and fully optimize their IC designs.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Scientists turn pollen into 3D printing ink for biomedical applications

(Nanowerk News) Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found a way to use sunflower pollen to develop a 3D printing ink material that could be used to fabricate parts useful for tissue engineering, toxicity testing and drug delivery. This pollen-derived ink is able to hold its shape...
Futurity

Laminate changes color to highlight damage

A new kind of laminate changes color as soon as the material is deformed, making it a lightweight composite material that inspects itself. Lightweight construction is now part of industries like automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, and aircraft construction. In addition to traditional lightweight metals such as aluminum, magnesium, or titanium, load-bearing applications increasingly feature composite materials. This is driving the need to develop new techniques and methods for the early detection of damage to—or even the possible failure of—these yet-understudied materials.
ChemistryScience Daily

Scientists capture a ‘quantum tug’ between neighboring water molecules

Water is the most abundant yet least understood liquid in nature. It exhibits many strange behaviors that scientists still struggle to explain. While most liquids get denser as they get colder, water is most dense at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, just above its freezing point. This is why ice floats to the top of a drinking glass and lakes freeze from the surface down, allowing marine life to survive cold winters. Water also has an unusually high surface tension, allowing insects to walk on its surface, and a large capacity to store heat, keeping ocean temperatures stable.

