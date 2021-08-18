Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

10 Things in Your House To Sell Instead of Donate

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

If you're planning to move, downsize or you just need to clear the clutter, some of the most common advice from organization experts is to make three piles: keep, donate or sell. But how do you decide between donating or selling? After all, donating is basically boxing up items and dropping them off, while selling takes more effort and time.

See: The Tricky Business of Reselling — and How You Can Get Good at It
Learn: 5 Collector’s Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash

Here's how Tom Winter, CRO at Eye One, handles it: "When deciding between selling and donating your household items there is a simple mantra I always follow -- will the profit I make from selling outweigh the hassle of actually doing it?" Winter said that often the answer will be no.

However, there are some items that you should almost always sell instead of donate. Read on to find out if you have any of these sellable items lying around, so you can make some space, get some cash and give someone else the opportunity to put your unwanted item to good use.

Last updated: Aug. 17, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n4Wx_0bVTBXwE00

Outdoor Equipment

Anything you use for outdoor recreation can be pricey if bought new. If you have some of these items, they are great to sell instead of donate, especially during warmer months when people are looking to enjoy time outside.

"I am an outdoor enthusiast and my kids grow up spending a lot of quality time outside," said Thomas Sorheim, the founder of Leisure Hiking . "As the kids grow older, we tend to store away lots of great outdoor equipment in the back of the garage. This summer we decided to clear it out and found a kids bike seat, a bike trailer and the old trusted child carrier backpack. We decided to put our old outdoor equipment for sale and, in less than two weeks, we had an extra $340 in our pockets. All for stuff we even forgot we had lying around."

Check Out: 11 Things You Should Never Buy New

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHoDS_0bVTBXwE00

Old Typewriters

If you own or have inherited an old typewriter that you know you'll never use, think twice before donating.

"Old typewriters can sell at a reasonable price when you meet the right vintage collector," said Joshua Blackburn of Evolving Home . "Vintage collectors love to display their authentic old typewriters in their homes. If you have an old typewriter at home that you want to throw in the garbage or donate to charity, I recommend selling it first. The chances are high you'll get a good amount of cash from it, especially if it's in pristine condition."

Explore: 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1noa_0bVTBXwE00

Video Games and Consoles

Don't assume that you won't be able to make a tidy profit off of old video games and consoles. First, check out eBay to see if anyone is selling your items and at what prices, and go from there.

"Having gone to hundreds of yard sales, the first things that go every time are video games and consoles," said John-Paul Cody of Trends & Tactics . "There is a massive market for both new and old video games by collectors who view them as an investment or buy them to relive childhood memories. One time I found a copy of Paper Mario on GameCube for a couple bucks, and sold it for $50 a few days later on eBay."

Discover: The Geekiest Stuff That Could Make You Rich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEQbZ_0bVTBXwE00

Children's Clothing

You can make money selling gently used, good-quality children's clothing, especially items that are holiday-related.

"Selling children’s clothing is an easy way to make some cash," said Steffa Mantilla, a certified education instructor and founder of the personal finance website Money Tamer . "People look for nice holiday outfits their kids will wear once before outgrowing. They also look for bundles of clothing. So if you have everyday clothing in good condition, bundling it together for $40 or so is a great way to sell it on a platform like Facebook Marketplace."

Get Started: 10 Best Sites and Apps To Sell Clothes Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYdIc_0bVTBXwE00

Exercise Equipment

Due to the pandemic, many people started working out at home and some will continue to do so. Additionally, there's always someone who wants to get fit but doesn't want to buy full-price exercise equipment. If you have pieces of exercise equipment you no longer use, sell instead of donating.

"Anytime we are in a financial bind or looking for ways to make more money the first thing we look for are things we can sell that are laying around the house," said Kelan Kline, co-owner of The Savvy Couple . "Our rule of thumb is if it's worth more than $50 it's worth selling over simply donating or trashing. Recently we sold an old Nordic Track machine for over $450 on eBay that was just collecting dust in our basement."

Find Out: Should You Buy These 10 Items Secondhand or New?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8zWK_0bVTBXwE00

Furniture

"Used furniture is a great sell, too," said Olivia Tan, co-founder of CocoFax . "There is always someone needing furniture but can’t afford to buy it brand new. Both older furniture and newer furniture will sell well if priced right. Older items are very popular with people looking for a DIY project (old oak pieces are perfect for this!) and bargain shoppers will buy the newer furniture."

Supply Crunch: Manufacturing Delays Are Making It Harder To Get These 6 Things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWmf5_0bVTBXwE00

Musical Instruments

"I would also recommend selling any musical instruments that you may have because they can often fetch a pretty penny online, even when sold secondhand since most new instruments tend to be overly expensive," said Eden Cheng, co-founder of PeopleFinderFree . "In my case, I had an electric guitar that I no longer had any use for, which I managed to sell online for a rather sizable amount of money."

Learn: These 7 Side Hustle Apps Will Make You Extra Cash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdHhx_0bVTBXwE00

Trading Cards

"Pokemon cards, baseball cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards -- tons of people will toss these out or sell them for cheap when there's actually a huge market out there for them," said Chloe Choe of Off Hour Hustle . " Many of these cards are worth in the hundreds if not thousands. A Charizard recently sold for $480,000! If you have these and they're in good condition, make sure you go to a local professional sports authenticator and get them graded to see how much they're worth. You might be pleasantly surprised!"

Research: What Are the 10 Most Expensive Pokémon Cards?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykgUO_0bVTBXwE00

Books

Some books can be resold for a profit, rather than just donating them.  Here are some good ideas.

"Old hardcover books are sought after to be used as decoration," Mantilla said. "The covers and spines usually have gold or silver printing on them and look great in a home library. You’re more likely to sell them if you have more than one book. Having an old set of encyclopedias could fetch you $100 or more."

"If you have books that are bestsellers and relatively newly published, sell them on FB groups for booklovers," said Rebecca Danko of Rebi Simple Living .

Read: What Valuables Should I Look for at Thrift Stores?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paVFD_0bVTBXwE00

Baby Items

"We've found used baby items to have a very active market on Facebook Marketplace," said R.J. Weiss, CFP and founder of The Ways to Wealth . "This includes cribs, nursing chairs, bassinets, strollers, and even in-demand toys. Furthermore, the donation centers often don't take anything baby-related due to the liability. So selling or giving away free to a friend is the only way to avoid throwing these items away in the trash."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Things in Your House To Sell Instead of Donate

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#In Your House#Toys#Exercise Equipment#Leisure Hiking#Evolving Home#Trends Tactics#Paper Mario#Facebook Marketplace#The Savvy Couple#Nordic Track#Cocofax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Ants in Your House and Yard

Learn how to get rid of ants around the house with our expert tips. You can put an end to most ant problems with inexpensive products from your local hardware store!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

How to Easily Get Rid of Trash and Junk From Your House

If you take a look around your house, you will notice that there are so many things that you don’t need or haven’t used in ages. There may also be things that are broken or useless like a broken fridge that is collecting dust in your basement or clothes that don’t fit you anymore. Having so much clutter in your home can raise your stress level which is why it is recommended that you declutter your home every year or so. You probably feel overwhelmed by all this stuff and don’t know where to start, and throwing them in the trash isn’t a good option as it won’t be eco-friendly. That being said, there are simple ways to help you get rid of trash and junk from your home. Keep reading to find out more.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Home & GardenConsumer Reports.org

How to Get Rid of Stuff at Home

Sealed in a plastic bag in the back of Kris Schwartz’s bedroom closet is the student nurse’s uniform that her mother wore 80 years ago, complete with pinafore and removable cuffs. Her mother’s nursing cape hangs in a downstairs closet, and a journal her mother-in-law kept is safely stashed in the desk drawer of a home office. These relics are just a metaphorical speck in the “tsunami of stuff” Schwartz says she and her husband have accumulated in their Maine home over the decades.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Beauty & FashionRiverside Press Enterprise

Selling a dated house? Sometimes you have to go with the flow

Style, fashion, and prevailing trends in home design and décor change on a regular basis, just like trendy jeans. While you may struggle to keep up with high-rise, mid-rise and hip huggers, when it comes to your house, it’s not as easy as cleaning out your closet to make way for those mom jeans you never thought you’d own again.
Home & Gardenriverjournalonline.com

7 Items You Might Consider Buying For Your Home

When you are getting ready to move into a new home, the items that might be on your mind are items for the kitchen, items for the bathroom, items for the bedroom. But what about items you might have missed? In this article, you will learn about seven items that you may not have thought of but would make great additions to any home!
Home & Gardenmomblogsociety.com

5 Things You Can Do to Keep Your House Clean This Fall

You’ve heard of and likely participated in frenzied cleaning near the start of the year. Spring cleaning has become a popular time for people to declutter and give their home a total refresh. But it’s not the only time of year you should look at deep cleaning your home. While...
Shoppingcollegecandy.com

The 7 Items To Elevate Your Bedroom

STORi Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers | 6 Piece Set. These cute little storage containers are super useful in your bedroom desk or bathroom or even on some shelves. Everyone needs storage and these are so cute, trendy, and really helpful. They will definitely elevate your room to make everything more organized and look good all the time. Easy organization means easy use and just keeping that up will make your room look 10x better. This six piece set is $14.99.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Deals — Including Bar Stools for $197 Less

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been searching for a comfortable couch or a new mattress pad but aren't sure where to look, consider heading straight to Amazon's Overstock Outlet, which is always teeming with a slew of furniture deals. The secretive outlet is packed with an ever-rotating selection of items — from beauty to kitchen and pet supplies — and there are always massive discounts no matter when you look.
Societyarcamax.com

Senior couple considers selling house to move to a rental

Q: We’re in our early 80s and we own our home. We have a loan of about $95,000 and make monthly payments of $700 to the lender. We don’t have much in savings, but we do have some. If a major repair came along it would deplete our savings. Would we be smart to sell the home now and rent?

Comments / 0

Community Policy