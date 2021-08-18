Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Q Acoustics’ M20 speakers deliver hi-res home audio without wires or hassle

By Chris Rowlands Follow @crispytidbits
Stuff.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt normally takes a lot of boxes to fill a room, but Q Acoustics can do it with just two: add its M20 speakers to your home cinema for immersive sound, without the clutter of a full surround setup. Braced inside for better focus, each cabinet contains a decoupled 22mm tweeter, together with a 125mm mid/bass driver and rear-firing reflex port – for good vibrations across the whole sonic spectrum. There’s a sub output for optional bonus bass, but 130W digital amplification ensures there’s ample power by default. Pick a spot on your desk, wall or floor, then flick the EQ switch to optimise audio accordingly. Support for Bluetooth 5.0 and hi-res aptX HD means your wireless streams should sound delightful, while an arsenal of inputs equips the M20 for movie duty and gaming ambience alike. Launching in August, a pair will set you back £399.

www.stuff.tv

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Res#M20#Wires#Q Acoustics#Eq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicsmixonline.com

Audio-Technica AT2040 Microphone – Product of the Week

The good folks at Audio-Technica debuted the AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast microphone last week, with the design intent of bringing professional-quality vocal reproduction to podcasters and other content creators at a very reasonable price point. Optimized for up-close vocal work, the AT2040 features all-metal construction and a capsule that was...
ElectronicsTechHive

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker review: Sonic goodness on your wrist

Sony’s $60 SRS-XB13 compact Bluetooth speaker is one of the best-sounding, monophonic personal speakers I’ve run across. Of course, there’s only so much you can do with its diminutive dimensions and a single speaker, but Sony seems to have maximized the potential in terms of audio reproduction. It’s also IP67 rated, meaning it’s largely immune to water and dust. You can read all about IP codes in this other story.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Netmit USB-C GaN Charger with 90W Power Delivery

With up to 90W Power Delivery, Netmit USB-C GaN charger efficiently charge up to 4 devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The USB/ USB-C wall charger measures 1.2 inches in thickness and weighs 6.9 oz. With the compact, lightweight design and a foldable plug, you can easily take it into your bag for any travel. Meanwhile, all 4 ports are located at the bottom of the charger, which means it works with those hard-to-reach wall outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Astell & Kern readying A&ultima SP2000T hi-res music player

Not content with launching its first digital audio player to use three DACs in 2020, high-end audio brand Astell & Kern will be going one better with its latest release, the A&ultima SP2000T, the company's first quad-DAC player. Unlike last years SE200, which gave listeners a choice of DACs from...
Businessslashdot.org

Speaker Pioneer Sonos Fighting Google in 'Golden Age of Audio'

Sonos became a favorite with audiophiles by selling sleek, wireless speakers for streaming music long before technology titans such as Alphabet''s Google entered the market with cheaper, internet-connected models. Now Sonos is hoping a U.S. trade judge finds Friday that its partner turned foe, Google, infringed its patents for multiroom audio systems. From a report:
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Repeater Review

Dead zones and slow zones ruin what should be a fun streaming or gaming session. The Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Repeater helps to solve these issues by extending your Wi-Fi’s range and providing much more reliable coverage throughout your home. I had the pleasure of testing this repeater to see if it could solve my lagging and dead zone issues.
Computerslifewire.com

How to Find the Printer on Your Network in Windows 11

This article explains how to find a printer accessible over the network, including wireless printers and wired printers shared over the network. We'll also cover what to do if you've tried the normal steps but still can't find the printer. How to Find Your Printer on the Network. Windows 11...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Stream Lossless Audio and Hi-Res Music in Apple Music on Android

Apple Music offers its subscribers the option to stream music in lossless quality with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support at no additional cost. While Tidal and selected other streaming services also offer Hi-Fi music streaming, it is Apple Music that's going to make streaming music in lossless quality mainstream.
Electronicssoundandvision.com

EISA Home Theater Audio & Video Awards 2021-2022

EISA, or the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, is an organisation representing 60 of the most respected special interest publications and websites from 29 countries that cover Hi-Fi, Home Theater Video, Home Theater Audio, Photography, Mobile Devices, and In-Car Electronics. Every year EISA's Expert Group members, including editors from this publication, test a very wide range of new products from their field of expertise before comparing results and voting to decide the cream of every product category.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Review: Dali Oberon 1 C speakers – who said wireless audio is bad?

Dali Speakers has built its name on gorgeous-looking, well-priced HiFi speakers that sound just as good as they look. The thing is, once you add speaker wires, those speakers never quite look the same because everything looks better without wires. That got Dali thinking, what if your speakers didn’t need...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to turn on Bluetooth on Windows 11 and connect a device

Windows 11 supports Bluetooth provided you have the hardware chip or a dongle connected to your system. Your Bluetooth drivers may not have updated for Windows 11 yet but you will find that generic drivers work almost as well. Bluetooth on Windows 11. Bluetooth can be enabled on Windows 11...
Electronics9to5Mac

iOS 15 to link AirPods with your Apple ID as part of Find My Network

Apple has announced multiple new features for AirPods users with iOS 15, which includes Conversation Boost for AirPods Pro and true Find My support for the first time. While Apple mentioned that users will be able to locate lost AirPods with Precision Finding, iOS 15 will also link AirPods with your Apple ID to ensure that you can easily find them anywhere.
Electronicsprosoundweb.com

Audio-Technica Canada Adds RF Venue Wireless System Accessories To Its Lineup

Audio-Technica Canada (ATCA) has entered into a distribution agreement with RF Venue to offer the company’s patented antennas, RF signal distribution systems, and spectrum analysis tools to ATCA dealers. As part of this agreement, which started August 1, 2021, RF Venue’s Diversity Fin Antenna and DISTRO4 antenna distributor will become...

Comments / 0

Community Policy