Q Acoustics’ M20 speakers deliver hi-res home audio without wires or hassle

It normally takes a lot of boxes to fill a room, but Q Acoustics can do it with just two: add its M20 speakers to your home cinema for immersive sound, without the clutter of a full surround setup. Braced inside for better focus, each cabinet contains a decoupled 22mm tweeter, together with a 125mm mid/bass driver and rear-firing reflex port – for good vibrations across the whole sonic spectrum. There’s a sub output for optional bonus bass, but 130W digital amplification ensures there’s ample power by default. Pick a spot on your desk, wall or floor, then flick the EQ switch to optimise audio accordingly. Support for Bluetooth 5.0 and hi-res aptX HD means your wireless streams should sound delightful, while an arsenal of inputs equips the M20 for movie duty and gaming ambience alike. Launching in August, a pair will set you back £399.