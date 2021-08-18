There Are No Rules When It Comes to Your Second (or Third) Marriage
If "the second time around" or even "the third time's a charm" rings true to you ... We know this is a thing: divorce and remarriage. Our next-door neighbor, our child's teacher, our co-worker–we all know them and we may be one of them who fall into these categories. If you're content being single or found the balance between companionship and independence, kudos! But if you're dating to find the one, or engaged and just waiting for the right time to get married, it's never too late to make your second (or third) marriage the ceremony you actually wanted your first one to be (minus your first spouse–thank goodness!).ourcommunitynow.com
