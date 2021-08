On Thursday, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved emergency rules to expedite the launch of sports betting in the state. Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said sports betting could kick off during the upcoming football season; he had previously said it wouldn’t launch until early 2022. Johns said that “this has been the number one question asked of me: when is sports betting coming? We are behind our neighbor in Mississippi, but we’re going to try to catch up quickly.” Mississippi has 26 commercial casinos and legalized on-site sports betting, and Louisiana will attempt to have even bigger sports betting offerings.