Week one of prep football season features compelling opening season matchups

The opening weekend of the prep football season begins Friday night with area teams competing at home and on the road. Silver Fighting Colts at Kirtland Central Broncos – Both the Colts and Broncos have new head coaches as well as new starting quarterbacks for the season opener. Silver head coach Jerome Ortiz, who came on board earlier this summer after replacing Raul Diaz, will be hoping the same option-style offense the team has been known for will continue to be executed on the road at Bill Cawood Stadium.