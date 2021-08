Awkwafina is coming under fire for her old comments about refusing to do Asian accents. In case you forgot, the actress and comedian's past use of a Blaccent has been a topic of discussion ever since she went viral in 2012 for her "My Vag" music video. However, while she's gone on to star in Hollywood blockbusters, critically acclaimed films and an upcoming Marvel flick since then, her quotes from a Vice interview from 2017 reignited the conversation once again.