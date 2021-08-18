Robert Earl Nielsen
Robert Earl Nielsen, 82, of Tomah, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12:00 Noon at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.wwisradio.com
