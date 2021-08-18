Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tomah, WI

Robert Earl Nielsen

wwisradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Earl Nielsen, 82, of Tomah, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12:00 Noon at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Rochester, WI
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Tomah, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Tomah, WI
Obituaries
Rochester, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove Cemetery#The St Mary S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy