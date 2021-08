Strategies to engage employees in a shifting workplace dynamic. Engagement during a pandemic is probably not a thought that ever crossed your mind until around Q2 of 2020. If you weren’t already navigating through it, you were probably asking yourself if you could actually expect people to show up for work and continue to contribute at a high level amid the vast unknown the entire world was clouded in. How could you possibly ask the troops to be engaged in their jobs when no one really knew what was happening and everything felt unsafe?