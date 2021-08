We finally lived to see another shooter set in the universe of Alien. However, opinions on Aliens: Fireteam Elite are divided. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the first shooter set in the well-known universe since the controversial Colonial Marines. The game did not have too strong competition and could show that the world of Alien is still suitable for transferring to the ground of shooters. Taking into account the game's first reviews, we can say that we certainly received a game much better than Gearbox Software's "memorable" title. However, it should be noted that the opinions of critics are divided.