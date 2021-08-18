KPS Says It's Too Late To Choose Virtual Classes For Coming School Year
Some parents with children in Kalamazoo Public Schools are calling for the district to reopen enrollment for virtual learning. During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, parents said circumstances around COVID have changed since they chose to send their children back to the classroom. KPS offered families the option of in-person or online instruction. They had to decide back in May. Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says it’s too late to make big changes now.www.wmuk.org
