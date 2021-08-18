Cancel
Dying Light 2 Will be at Gamescom - Info on New Trailer

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 will get a new trailer in August. Techland confirmed its presence at gamescom 2021, where the game's lead designer, Tymon Smektala, is expected to talk about the combat system and parkour mechanics. The upcoming gamescom trade show heralds the end of cucumber time in the game industry.Developers...

#Dying Light 2#Game Mechanics#Gamescom Info#Techland#Xone#Xsx S
