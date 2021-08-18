Cancel
YouTube With Improved Search Engine; Google Tests New Features

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is preparing new features for YouTube. The popular service will receive various search engine improvements, such as chapter display and automatic video translation. YouTube remains the undisputed market leader in the video (and de facto music) service market, offering billions of videos on virtually any topic. However, this vastness of videos sometimes makes it hard to find the information we're looking for. Google is aware of this and is working on innovations that will make searching for content on YouTube easier. This is how Neal Mohan, YT's product director, described the plans for the service:

