Ed Sheeran teases “big news” is coming Thursday

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet your alarms: Ed Sheeran’s got an announcement coming. The singer teased on Instagram that he’ll be revealing “big news” on Thursday. He posted a photo of a butterfly in a cocoon against a red backdrop splattered with black paint, captioning it, “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news.”

