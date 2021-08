Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.