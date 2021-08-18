One Airlifted: ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Work Serious Accident Near Otterville Road/State Route 16

VENICE - A COVID-19 outbreak has halted the Venice Police Department for a few days ahead. The City of Venice is down to three active police officers and their police chief, but after a COVID-19 outbreak, but now all are quarantined for at least another week. The Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff's Office are working to keep watch over the town and the McKinley Bridge with the Venice Police Department's two dispatchers still on the job. Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols said today the Continue Reading