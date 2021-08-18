Cancel
Illinois State

One Airlifted: ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Work Serious Accident Near Otterville Road/State Route 16

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident near Otterville Road and Illinois State Highway 16 Wednesday morning. Jersey Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said one person was airlifted from the scene and several were transported for additional hospital care. Sheriff Ringhausen said three vehicles were involved in the Wednesday morning crash. He added that Illinois State Police was called to the scene to investigate. The sheriff said Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
