One Airlifted: ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Work Serious Accident Near Otterville Road/State Route 16
JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident near Otterville Road and Illinois State Highway 16 Wednesday morning. Jersey Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said one person was airlifted from the scene and several were transported for additional hospital care. Sheriff Ringhausen said three vehicles were involved in the Wednesday morning crash. He added that Illinois State Police was called to the scene to investigate. The sheriff said Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
