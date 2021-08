Cardi B (28) gives insights into her life as a mother! The rapper gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture (3), three years ago. About a month ago, she announced that she was now expecting offspring together with her husband Offset (29) for the second time. Since then, she often shows her fans her ever-growing baby bump – sometimes even half naked! Now she shared a video of herself and her daughter, in which she also presented her huge baby ball.