Summer Research Program Provides Learning Beyond the Classroom
Research at Lafayette doesn’t take a summer break. Students and their faculty mentors have been busy compiling data, conducting experiments, and making discoveries Twitter. Each summer, Lafayette students have the opportunity to work directly with faculty members on immersive research projects. This year, 108 students participated in these collaborations, which advance the lessons taught in the classroom while also enabling students to develop new skills that can benefit them in their future studies and careers.news.lafayette.edu
