Official Trailer And Poster For BAD CANDY

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTags: Bad Candy, Corey Taylor, Derek Russo, Zach Galligan. Check out these official trailer and poster for Dread’s BAD CANDY, available In Select Theaters September 10, On Demand September 14 + Blu-Ray September 28. Synopsis: On Halloween night in New Salem, Radio DJs Chilly Billy (Corey Taylor) and Paul (Zach...

