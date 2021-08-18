Two arrested after chase through Morgan and Moniteau Counties

Two people are arrested after a police pursuit through both Morgan and Moniteau Counties. The pursuit started on gravel roads in Versailles Sunday, with the driver headed toward the southern part of Moniteau County. That’s when deputies there picked up the pursuit, on Highway NN. Spike strips were deployed near the junction of Highway 5 and NN. After hitting the strips, the driver continued driving down the highway with deflated rear tires, eventually running off the road into a grass embankment. The driver, identified as Marcus Iman, tried to drive off, spinning his tires, but was ordered from the car at gunpoint. A passenger, Lindsey Emery, was also ordered out of the car. They were both turned over to the Versailles Police Department.