Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Versailles, MO

Two arrested after chase through Morgan and Moniteau Counties

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

Two people are arrested after a police pursuit through both Morgan and Moniteau Counties. The pursuit started on gravel roads in Versailles Sunday, with the driver headed toward the southern part of Moniteau County. That’s when deputies there picked up the pursuit, on Highway NN. Spike strips were deployed near the junction of Highway 5 and NN. After hitting the strips, the driver continued driving down the highway with deflated rear tires, eventually running off the road into a grass embankment. The driver, identified as Marcus Iman, tried to drive off, spinning his tires, but was ordered from the car at gunpoint. A passenger, Lindsey Emery, was also ordered out of the car. They were both turned over to the Versailles Police Department.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Versailles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Versailles, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
Morgan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy