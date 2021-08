U.S. Representative. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The congressman disclosed his infection in a post on social media. He says he will continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine. The Republican congressman opposes a White House mandate that staffers at Veterans Administration hospitals be vaccinated for COVID-19. Moore encouraged people to discuss vaccines and treatments with their medical providers. He also introduced controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene at a GOP women’s event, describing the firebrand lawmaker as “brilliant” and “nice.” Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.