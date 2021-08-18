Official Poster For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Starring Ben Platt

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives to Be Filmed for PBS' Great Performances. Jocelyn Bioh's adaptation of Merry Wives, which is playing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater as part of Shakespeare in the Park, will be filmed and released on PBS for its celebrated Great Performances series. The all-Black cast includes Abena, Shola Adewusi, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Pascale Armand, MaYaa Boateng, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyle Scatliffe, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. Directed by Saheem Ali, Merry Wives is set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard’s most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff (Ming-Trent) and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality. Check out the video sharing the exciting news below!
