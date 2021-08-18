Official Poster For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Starring Ben Platt

The musical “Dear Evan Hansen” was a Broadway hit in 2016, winning Tony Awards and becoming the must-see musical that year. It also introduced a lot of people to actor Ben Platt, who had been in the “Pitch Perfect” movies and on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon.” But “Dear Evan Hansen” made him a star. Now, the musical – like so many other musicals – is being made into a movie, with Ben Platt in the role he had onstage. However, Ben Platt was 21 when he landed the role of a high school student in the musical. He was 25 when he stopped playing it on-stage. He’s now 27 and playing a high schooler in the movie, and people have opinions.