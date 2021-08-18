Cancel
Swift County, MN

KMS girls basketball team wins summer league playoff title

Swift County Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the KMS varsity girls basketball team won the title of the postseason summer league tourney recently. KMS beat Benson, MACCRAY, and regular-season champion Montevideo to win the title. Other league teams were RCW and ACGC. From left to right in the front row of the picture are Emily Wagner, Acelynn Hacker, Elsa Gjerde, Josie Gjerde, Julia Carlson, Shae Fath, and Hayley Demut (front). In back are coach Justin Johnson, Alana Hettver, Anissa Demuth, Maddie Luft, Shakira Olson, and coach Tracy Hagen. Submitted photo.

