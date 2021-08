EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 10:45 a.m. Here is the Cal Fire operational update for this morning for the Caldor Fire. 10:43 a.m. The Red Cross has updated its list of available shelters for fire evacuees in Northern California: Red Cross Shelter List, as of Monday, 8/23 @ 12:20pm.All shelters listed have availability! #CAWILFIRES #CALDORFIRE #DIXIEFIRE #MONUMENTFIRE #MCFARLANDFIRE #ANTELOPEFIRE pic.twitter.com/49s9z3r983 — American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) August 23, 2021 9:43 a.m. The community meeting for the Caldor Fire will be held tonight (8/23) at 5 p.m. Watch it live on CBS13.com or on the...