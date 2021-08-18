Cancel
TV Series

TV Ratings: Viewers Flee Fantasy Island

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasy Island's low numbers got lower on Tuesday. Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 2 had 1.72 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the demo. Last week's series premiere managed 2.05 million viewers and a 0.38 rating. If the show stabilizes at these levels, it could stand a chance at...

