Our view: Time right for long overdue discussion of PUF reform

(Editor's Note: This reflection represents a collaborative effort with Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Neil Terry and myself to communicate cost and quality differentials for on-campus and online study at West Texas A&M University. It was first published on August 3, 2020. With currently changing circumstances in the public health environment, it is worthwhile to reflect on the soon-to-start fall semester. At WT, we pride ourselves in being nimble and responsive to the complex individual aspirations and needs of students informed and guided by individual and public safety. We will follow the leadership of Governor Abbott, the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System and Chancellor John Sharp. We desire everyone associated with our university to be thoughtful and responsible in making personal decisions about study opportunities. Our first goal is to be open and accessible for face-to-face instruction, extracurricular activities and the full range of college experiences that shape the future for thousands of our students every day. We will be as alert and responsive as humanly possible as we face a multitude of unknowns, empowered with knowledge and insight, not calcified with fear.)