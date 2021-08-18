Student killed in overnight Denver shooting

An 18-year-old student of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to Denver Police Department (DPD) .

Around 11:35 p.m., police said officers were called to the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school on the 1500 block of North Stuart Street for a reported shooting.

That's south of Sloans Lake in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood.

Investigators believe the victim, identified by the Denver Office of the Medical examiner as Shmuel Silverberg, was walking outside of the school when multiple suspects approached and began shooting at him, police said.

Police said Silverberg was transported to the hospital where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner .

DPD said it's not clear if there was any interaction between Silverberg and suspects leading up to the shooting.

The following statement was released on behalf of Yeshiva Toras Chaim:

"Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time."

The deadly shooting was one of five incidents Tuesday night that DPD believes involved the same group of suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here .

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here .

SUGGESTED VIDEOS : Latest from 9NEWS



