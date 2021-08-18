British comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock dies at 58
Lock, who died after battling cancer, appeared on UK shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. "Sean Lock was one the funniest people I ever got to meet," James Corden wrote on Instagram. "I always felt privileged anytime I got to be in his orbit. He will be missed by so many, and my thoughts are with his family today. Thank you for the laughs Sean."www.primetimer.com
