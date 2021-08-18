Cancel
Roku is embracing former Quibi shows' Emmy nominations as its own, orders four new Reno 911! episodes

 5 days ago
Former Quibi shows Die Hart, Mapleworth Murders and Reno 911! each earned Emmy nominations this year. But even though they now exist on The Roku Channel, the Television Academy still lists them as Quibi shows since that's where they premiered. Yet Roku is embracing the three shows' Emmy nominations as its own.

