ESPN's Jackie MacMullan is retiring

The trailblazing female journalist and Around the Horn regular will say goodbye to ESPN at the end of this month.

SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Latest Jackie MacMullan News

On Wednesday morning, ESPN announced that Jackie MacMullan will retire at the end of August. It’ll mark the end of a decade-long run with the network. “I feel fortunate to have collaborated with so many incredibly talented people during my 10-plus years at ESPN,” MacMullan said in a statement, via ESPN. “Sometimes you just know when you’re ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me. I’m grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Max Kellerman’s Future At ESPN Revealed

It looks like we’re coming to the end of Max Kellerman’s run alongside Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. Earlier this afternoon, Front Office Sports‘ Mike McCarthy reported that Kellerman could be leaving First Take. Now, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post writes that Kellerman will be removed from his post opposite Smith, where he has been since he replaced Skip Bayless in July 2016.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Jennings reacts to Mike Richards' hosting exit: I hate that Jeopardy! "has to be sullied by backstage drama"

Jennings, who remains a consulting producer on Jeopardy!, tells The New York Times that the show is "one of the last pure things in a troubled age. And I hate that something pure like that has to be sullied by backstage drama.” Jennings was part of a small gathering Thursday at a ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios renaming the Jeopardy! soundstage after Alex Trebek. According to The Times, Jennings and fellow former contestant and guest co-host Buzzy Cohen had planned to watch Richards' debut. But they were escorted from the soundstage to a nearby green room and reportedly told that Richards was too nervous to have them in studio.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host

CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest hosts, wannabe hosts, agents, TV executives and others close to the Mike Richards mess." Stelter says "most of the sources said Ken Jennings is now the hands-down favorite for the host job...Jennings was said to be a finalist the first time around, and he has said all the right things in the press this month. He has stayed with the show as a consulting producer as well." But Stelter says don't rule out LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host a series of Jeopardy! primetime specials. Meanwhile, former Hollywood Reporter executive editor Matt Belloni wrote in his newsletter: "I'm told by two show insiders that it's now Jennings' job to lose." ALSO: John Oliver calls Mike Richards a "smirking golf bag" who "was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Mike Richards barred Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen from attending his debut Jeopardy! taping -- after meeting with staff airing their grievances

Before stepping down this morning as Jeopardy! host, Richards presided over an "emotional morning meeting" with staff on Thursday, hours before taping his first five episodes, according to The New York Times' Michael R. Grynbaum. "In an emotional morning meeting with Mr. Richards, crew members aired their grievances and disappointment over his past behavior, which they worried would hurt the reputation of the show, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the internal Jeopardy! discussions were sensitive," reports Grynbaum. "And a fresh incident on Thursday involving Mr. Richards further roiled some of the show’s staff. A group of Jeopardy! loyalists had gathered for a ceremony to rename the show’s studio after (Alex) Trebek, including Mr. Trebek’s widow, his children and Anthony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive. Mr. Richards and (fellow new Jeopardy! host Mayim) Bialik were there, along with two of the other contenders for the hosting job, the former contestants Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, according to three people familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Afterward, the people said, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Jennings had expected to attend Mr. Richards’s debut taping. Instead, they were escorted from the sound stage to a nearby green room, where they watched the taping over a closed feed. They were told that Mr. Richards was too nervous to have them in the studio, the people said. One of the people likened it to inviting Joe DiMaggio back to Yankee Stadium and then not letting him in the dugout. Sony said that access to the taping was restricted because of pandemic protocols limiting the number of people in the studio. Mr. Vinciquerra did not attend the taping, either." ALSO: Dictionary.com trolls Richards after his exit.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

The Witcher Goes Anime, ABC Goes Surfing, and Snooki Gets Messy on MTV

Netflix travels back in time to tell the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt of Riva’s mentor, in the new anime feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Also today: Snooki hosts MTV’s latest Ridiculousness spinoff, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to New Orleans for a preseason game on ESPN, and ABC takes the wraps off The Ultimate Surfer. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:

Comments / 0

