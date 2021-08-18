Cancel
Honesdale, PA

Driver slams into two houses, takes off

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 5 days ago

Police are looking for the driver who crashed into two homes in Honesdale and took off.

Police say a vehicle damaged two homes on Terrace Street after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Honesdale Police are looking for the person and the car—a burgundy older Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage.

If you have information on this crash, call Honesdale Police at 570-253-1900.

Just after 10am, a car crashed into two homes on Terrace Street in Honesdale and fled the scene. Both homes have a lot...

Posted by Courtney Harrison WNEP on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

