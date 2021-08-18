Driver slams into two houses, takes off
Police are looking for the driver who crashed into two homes in Honesdale and took off.
Police say a vehicle damaged two homes on Terrace Street after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Honesdale Police are looking for the person and the car—a burgundy older Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage.
If you have information on this crash, call Honesdale Police at 570-253-1900.
