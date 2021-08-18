Cancel
Loki's Owen Wilson says he had run-ins with "Marvel’s super secret no-leaks policy": "It's no joke"

“Well I’ll tell you, it’s serious, it’s no joke,” Wilson said in an Esquire profile, adding: “Even when I let it slip that I am wearing a mustache, Agent Mobius, I got a ominous text saying, ‘Strike One,’ and I don’t know who that was from. We looked into it and we think it might’ve been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something, but that was never confirmed.”

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

