5 Reasons to Get Excited About Smart Manufacturing

This article was originally published on Mellow and appears here with permission. Recently it seems like everyone is talking about CBD – from the multitude of benefits to the right dosage. Demand is soaring. Many countries are legalising it and regulations are slotting into place. This is great news for fully fledged CBD brands. But what about those just starting out? Let’s take a closer look at 5 reasons why it’s not (yet) too late to catch the CBD train.