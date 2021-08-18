Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

5 Reasons to Get Excited About Smart Manufacturing

By Philip Stoten
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been writing about smart manufacturing since terms like Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT were first used close to a decade ago, and I have to admit I have been through waves of excitement, anticipation and disappointment in that time. But every now and then, something happens to get...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Manufacturing#Manufacturing Industry#Startup#Ipo#Vp#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Related
Electronicsthefabricator.com

Additive manufacturer supplements its Smart Factory services with 3D printers

Building upon the recent launches of its industrial-grade, cloud-connected DLP (digital light processing) and LCD 3D printers and high-performance resins, LuxCreo Inc. hopes to transform manufacturing. The firm, with locations in Belmont, Calif., and Beijing, seems well-situated to do that. The COO and president of the North American office, Mike...
Carslastheplace.com

4 Top Reasons Why Plastic is Used In Automobile Manufacturing

The use of polymers as plastics in the construction of automobiles is not a new thing. It has grown tremendously over the last decades. Nowadays, plastics are the second most commonly found material in the case of cars. Polymers have completely revolutionized the performance, safety, construction, and functionality of cars....
EngineeringArchDaily

4D Printing? Bridging Additive Manufacturing with Smart Materials

While we are still trying to understand the possibilities and limits of three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing, a new term has emerged for our vocabulary. 4D printing is nothing more than a digital manufacturing technology -3D printing- which includes a new dimension: the temporal. This means that the printed material, once ready, will be able to modify, transform or move autonomously due to its intrinsic properties that respond to environmental stimuli.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

5 Reasons Exciting CBD Opportunities Are Still Up For Grabs... For Now

This article was originally published on Mellow and appears here with permission. Recently it seems like everyone is talking about CBD – from the multitude of benefits to the right dosage. Demand is soaring. Many countries are legalising it and regulations are slotting into place. This is great news for fully fledged CBD brands. But what about those just starting out? Let’s take a closer look at 5 reasons why it’s not (yet) too late to catch the CBD train.
SoftwareInfoworld

4 reasons to get Kubernetes-certified, and 4 reasons not to

Container orchestration with Kubernetes is one of the most in-demand skills in technology today, but it is also hard, with many IT professionals deciding to pursue certifications to prove their chops. But are these certifications worth the time and money?. The answer to that question will of course depend on...
BusinessLaw.com

Japanese Tech Manufacturer Sues Smart-TV Maker Vizio for Patent Infringement

Japan’s Maxell Ltd. sued smart-TV maker Vizio for patent infringement Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Mayer Brown, centers on features including in Vizio’s M-Series Quantum televisions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-06758, Maxell, Ltd. et al v. Vizio, Inc.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast are the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite communication market. Based on component, the services segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, however, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat), Cobham Ltd, EchoStar Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Telesat Canada, and Viasat, Inc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Smart Key Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2020-2027

The automotive smart key is computerized to lock or unlock the vehicle without using the conventional key and pressing the buttons on the remote or any smart key. The critical features of automotive vehicle safety & security are to enable the ignition of the engine, control of windows, mirrors, radio pre-sets, moon roof, and seat adjustment. Therefore, automotive smart key became the backbone of vehicle model design, owning to a shift in people's lifestyles toward luxurious vehicles. Furthermore, rise in demand for a luxury vehicle at low cost is projected to drive the automotive smart keys market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Subscription Commerce Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | ReCharge, Razorpay, Recurly, Scaled Commerce

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Subscription Commerce Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 3dcart, AppDirect, Automattic (WordPress), BigCommerce, blubolt, Bold Commerce, Broadleaf Commerce, Chargebee, cleverbridge, Cloudmore, Cratejoy, Elanders, keylight, Limio, OpenCart, PeakCommerce, POWr, Razorpay, ReCharge, Recurly, Scaled Commerce, Sellfy, Snipcart, Squarespace, Stripe, Subbly, Subscribe Pro, ten24 Digital Solutions, Verifone, Xion Global & Zuora etc.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

The Software Report announces The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021. This year's CEO awardees represent some of the largest, fastest-growing, as well as unique software companies that are driving the industry forward. From banking technology to IT automation to trucking software and robotic surgery, these CEOs demonstrate that with vision and strong leadership, cutting edge technology thrives and spreads rapidly across the global business economy. Moreover, these CEOs have showcased their skill in cultivating a sound work environment that promotes fairness, diversity, and inclusion.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

RabbitRun Technologies Introduces Solution for Pizza Shop Operators

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. RabbitRun Technologies announced today that its solution is being successfully used by pizza shop operators to optimize sales in the unique business conditions brought about by the global pandemic. Accompanying this announcement, RabbitRun is simultaneously releasing this case study that highlights the experience...
StocksInvestorPlace

With Zero Revenue, I Can’t Get Excited About Atossa

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biotech company whose surge in 2021 soon proved to be unsustainable. It underwent a meteoric rise from $1.52 in April to a 52-week high of $9.80 in June. But now it’s back down to the $3.20 area. And looking at key financial metrics it is enough for me to offer my verdict about ATOS stock. But what is the business model of Atossa Therapeutics?
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Los Angeles, CAbeckersspine.com

The technologies Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is most excited about

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are some of the emerging healthcare technologies that Bert Mandelbaum, MD, is eager to follow. Dr. Mandelbaum, co-chair of medical affairs at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles spoke on the "Becker's Spine and Orthopedic Podcast" about the technology he's watching and why he's worried about healthcare becoming "institutionalized."
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flexible Packaging Market 2021: Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by 2030

The global flexible packaging market was pegged at $182.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $325.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand from the food & beverage industries, surge in e-commerce sales, and cost-effective and increased product shelf life drive the growth of the global flexible packaging market. However, stringent regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of novel and sustainable flexible packaging solutions is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Big Data Software Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Hitachi Vantara, MicroStrategy, Google, Qubole

Latest report on the global Big Data Software market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Big Data Software market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

IoT Healthcare Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Medtronic, Philips, Cisco

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced IoT Healthcare Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. IoT Healthcare Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Marketscoleofduty.com

BIG BOOM IN SMART ELECTRIC METER MARKET 2027 | HOLLEY GROUP,HONEYWELL,ISKRAEMECO, D.D.

The Smart Electric Meter Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Electric Meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

New EMA Radar™ Report on Network Performance Management (NPM) Examines 15 Vendor Solutions

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest research, titled “EMA Radar Report: Network Performance Management.” Created to assist IT organizations that are procuring network performance management solutions for operational monitoring, troubleshooting, and capacity planning, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA vice president of research, Shamus McGillicuddy.
BusinessMySanAntonio

InfoCepts Named Gartner's 2021 Customers' Choice for Data & Analytics Providers

For the second consecutive year, InfoCepts is recognized as the Highest Rated Worldwide. InfoCepts, a global leader in Data & Analytics solutions, announced today it has been named by Gartner as the ‘Customers Choice’ rating in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer of Data and Analytics Providers. Gartner’s annual review is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy