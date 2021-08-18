Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers Rumors: What's the Holdup With NBA Draft Pick Charles Bassey?

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8EOh_0bVSt8qV00

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers possessed just two picks before the big event. However, on the morning of the draft, the front office acquired a third pick by sending $2 million in cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans to gain the 53rd overall selection. Hours later, the Sixers used the pick on Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey.

At this point, the Sixers have introduced all three draft picks, including Tennessee's Jaden Springer, Bassey, and the Serbian big man Filip Petrusev as members of the Sixers organization. However, only two of those rookies appeared on the court for the 76ers during the NBA Summer League over the past week.

When the Sixers started up their Summer League roster last Monday with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, there was a notable player missing. Bassey, who was practicing with the Sixers early on in the Summer League process, was spotted in street clothes at the end of the team's bench.

While he was not dealing with any injury, Bassey was reportedly instructed by his agent to stay off the court to avoid any injuries as he remains unsigned by the Sixers. When the second game against the Atlanta Hawks rolled around, Bassey was once again absent. That's when a team official confirmed he was sitting out due to not having a contract signed with the Sixers just yet.

Unfortunately, the NBA Summer League came and went without the Sixers getting a single glimpse of Bassey in action outside of practice. And after missing the entire schedule of five games, Bassey remains off the roster for now.

Many believed that perhaps Bassey could land on a two-way deal as the 76ers waived the veteran guard Rayjon Tucker on Wednesday morning, but a team official confirms the Sixers intend to sign former Charlotte Hornets second-round pick Grant Riller.

Now, what's the holdup for Bassey?

According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the plan has always been for Bassey to sign a standard NBA deal with the Sixers. However, both parties have not agreed to the structure of the deal just yet.

Per Neubeck's report, the two parties are trying to decide whether the contract should be for one season or a multi-year deal. While it's unfortunate the contract predicament has kept Bassey off the floor for the Summer League, it seems the Sixers still have every intention of keeping him on board.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
611
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Jaden Springer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Sixers#Nba Draft#The New Orleans Pelicans#Serbian#The Dallas Mavericks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Philly Voice#The Summer League#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia 76ers 2021 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

Despite taking the number one spot in the East last season, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short of winning it all. While their early playoff exit was due to a confluence of factors, what stands out the most is Ben Simmons’ lack of initiative. This is still an ongoing issue that the team is working on. Will he continue donning the 76ers jersey? Or will both parties iron things out? Nevertheless, in this specific piece, it’s our Philadelphia 76ers 2021 NBA Draft Grades for every pick post.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers working on deal with Charles Bassey

The Philadelphia 76ers are basically done for the offseason in terms of making moves. They’ve signed five free agents and drafted three players. However, they still have one piece of unfinished business with one of their second round picks from this past draft. Charles Bassey was the 53rd pick in...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Charles Bassey Sits Out Summer League Game vs. Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court in Las Vegas for the first time this summer to tip-off their five-game Summer League schedule. The roster that contains nine rookies, three second-year players, one third-year player, and a fifth-year player wasn't fully staffed for Monday's game, though. One player that was noticeably...
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy