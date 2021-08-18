Free Webinar – Lessons Learned: Choosing & Managing a CDMO

Join Avéma Pharma Solutions for a free webinar on Choosing & Managing a CDMO. The webinar is available on demand. Avéma Pharma Solutions, a division of PL Developments (PLD), is in the unique position being both a consumer and supplier of global CDMO services for both OTC and Rx products. In this webinar, Avéma explores the lessons we have learned from managing our own CMOs that have allowed us to build a better CDMO model for our Avéma customers. We’ll address the areas that can help speed up your time-to-market, keep development costs under control, and smooth the FDA approval and commercial launch process.