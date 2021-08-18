‘So Disheartening’: Retired Army Colonel Andrew Bacevich On The Taliban’s Return To Power
Vulnerable Afghans are in fear for their lives under Taliban rule following the extremist group’s return to power in Kabul this week, with tens of thousands of civilians who are eligible for U.S. visas still left in the country. Meanwhile, a New York Times report Tuesday detailed the grim intel assessments that were coming out of Afghanistan earlier this summer as President Biden was assuring the public that the Afghan government would not fall.www.wgbh.org
