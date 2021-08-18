Cancel
NYC Tropical Update Eyes Watching Tropical Storm Henri Closely

By angryben
nycweathernow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC Tropical Update Eyes Watching Tropical Storm Henri Closely. Good morning everyone. Clouds continue to be socked into the area, and we remain on that trajectory till late tomorrow/Friday in terms of seeing some blue patches. Fred’s remnants are beginning to make its run through the Northeast, and eyes turn to Henri as the forecast becomes more complicated.

