Dwayne Johnson is one of the more active celebrities on social media, whether he's posting workout videos or photos to promote his latest career updates; but it's the snaps he shares of his three daughters — Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana — that we stick around for. From getting his nails painted by one of his girls before heading out for a day of acting to singing Maui's parts of "You're Welcome" from Moana over and over (and over and over) again, he is the ultimate doting dad and has the photos to prove it.