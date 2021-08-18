West Hollywood Target Store Evacuated Over Arson Fire; Suspect Detained

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect has been detained after a Target store in West Hollywood was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire being set in a dressing room.

The incident was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at a Target store at West Santa Monica Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The store was evacuated as firefighters responded and quickly extinguished a small fire in a fitting room area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

There was no word of any injuries.

A male suspect was detained a few blocks away after being identified by a witness, the sheriff’s department spokesperson told CBSLA. His name was not immediately disclosed.

Damage to the store was estimated at over $35,000 from the fire and the sprinklers going off. It’s unclear how the fire was sparked, but it is being investigated as arson.