After home run burst, Padres settle into another loss to Rockies [The San Diego Union-Tribune :: BC-BBN-PADRES-ROCKIES:SD]
DENVER — There was no starting pitcher. The offense breathed, but only briefly. In the end, it was the bullpen, which has been so good, that kept the Padres stifled. An inning after three home runs got the Padres to within a run, the Rockies pulled away with two homers of their own off reliever Tim Hill and held on for a 7-3 victory Tuesday at Coors Field.www.dailyrepublic.com
