El Toro Loco Monster Truck Shines Bright for Selfies In El Paso

Every Sunday night, 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the newest national releases & shining the spotlight on local artists that we call: Q Connected. This week we're featuring the return of a band who performed back in 2012 for KLAQ's Balloonfest & who was number ONE on Loudwire.com's "10 Best Rock Songs of 2012": Dead Sara. The Los Angeles rockers are back with an anthemic new song "Heroes", they have a few tour dates in 2021 (are planning a world tour for 2022) & are currently working on a new album, the follow up to 2015's Pleasure to Meet You. You can see the music video for "Heroes" as well as a performance from when Dead Sara came to rock 2012's Balloonfest. We will also feature new music by Asking Alexandria, Dirty Honey & in celebration of the Megadeth concert on the 24th, we're gonna have not one but TWO Trivium songs & a lot more.