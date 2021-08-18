Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Toro Loco Monster Truck Shines Bright for Selfies In El Paso

By Veronica Gonzalez
Posted by 
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Usually, Monster Jam makes a stop in El Paso but unfortunately, not this year. This time around something different is coming into another town not so far away. This year Monster Truck Wars will be held in Las Cruces, New Mexico. You can see Monster Truck Wars on Saturday, August 28 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

klaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
Las Cruces, NM
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toro#Monster Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

October is The Perfect Time For El Paso to Get Brutal & Loud

El Paso has certainly had its share of brutal bands make their way to the Borderland throughout the year. This year, October is about to get even more brutal with Carnifex. The deathcore metal band Carnifex was formed back in 2005 in San Diego, California & had toured around the world with acts such as Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder, & Despised Icon. They really made it big when they went on tour with Emmure back in 2007 & this song really helped Carnifex became popular:
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Welcomes Back Monster Jam & I Resume A Tradition Of Mine

Every March, the Sun Bowl Stadium would be invaded by monsters... monster TRUCKS that is. They couldn't come this year in March but they ARE coming & I couldn't be happier. This year Monster Jam is coming to El Paso October 9th (Saturday) & October 10th (Sunday). The pre-sale tickets went on sale this Tuesday & the tickets for the general public go on sale August 31st.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

The EP Elephant Atop Franklin Mountains Looks Stunning Now

We all have spotted a gnarly sighting on the Franklin Mountains over the years when driving on Transmountain or even parked. Typically the only legit spot you can get a damn good view is from Transmountain on the Westside. That gnarly sighting I am referring to is the tip of the rocky mountain shaped like an elephant.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

A Flashback to 2012 Balloonfest & Many New Locals On Q Connected

Every Sunday night, 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the newest national releases & shining the spotlight on local artists that we call: Q Connected. This week we're featuring the return of a band who performed back in 2012 for KLAQ's Balloonfest & who was number ONE on Loudwire.com's "10 Best Rock Songs of 2012": Dead Sara. The Los Angeles rockers are back with an anthemic new song "Heroes", they have a few tour dates in 2021 (are planning a world tour for 2022) & are currently working on a new album, the follow up to 2015's Pleasure to Meet You. You can see the music video for "Heroes" as well as a performance from when Dead Sara came to rock 2012's Balloonfest. We will also feature new music by Asking Alexandria, Dirty Honey & in celebration of the Megadeth concert on the 24th, we're gonna have not one but TWO Trivium songs & a lot more.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

People Are Obsessed With The Beautiful, Green El Paso Mountains

The weather has been wet and the mountains surrounding the area have been taking it all in. It's caused the Franklins to turn a stunning color. The Borderland has seen plenty of rain over the past few weeks and it's caused landscaping, mud, trees, and more to go floating and damaged houses, businesses, and streets. While there was plenty of destruction seen, there have been other sites seen around the desert landscape- plenty of rolling green hills.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

A New Venue for the Remaining 2021 Cool Canyon Nights Concerts

With the recent rains in the McKelligon Canyon area, the roads leading up to the canyon and the amphitheater itself have been damaged. For safety reasons, Thursday, August 19 performance has been postponed. Starting Thursday, August 26th we will be relocating the event to the Convention Center Plaza located at...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

5 Jokes About El Paso & The Delta Variant That Are Chaotic But True

Here in the Borderland we are experiencing what we know as "monsoon season". No, there aren't big monsoons like those you'd see on the news, but to us, the heavy rains means mud and flooding. However, with monsoon season here, that means that fall is right around the corner! Which is great because I love fall! I love pumpkin spice (even though I still can't taste) I love flannel and getting ready for Halloween- although, if you have some big fall plans, you may want to pump the breaks on that for now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy