Huawei says “we will be back” on the throne

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huawei chairman said while US sanctions have choked its smartphone business, it will not give up and plans to eventually return to the industry's "throne". In 2019, former US President Donald Trump without presenting evidence accused Huawei of being a threat to national security, put it on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

fudzilla.com

Comments / 0

