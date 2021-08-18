‘The Lost Daughter’ First Look: Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman Star In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut For Netflix
Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson starring in a film together is enough to gain the attention of most film fans. Add to that the intrigue of finding out how Maggie Gyllenhaal fares as a director, working from source material written by Elena Ferrante, and you have a feature that is at the top of many people’s most anticipated film lists. That’s the case with the upcoming Netflix feature, “The Lost Daughter.”theplaylist.net
