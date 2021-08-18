‘The Lost Daughter’ First Look: Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman Star In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut For Netflix

How do new streaming companies compete with established movie studios like Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney, Fox and more? Pay everyone twice as much money as you normally would for a hot project. That’s what’s going on with a new project from Academy Award-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino starring Jennifer Lawrence. The untitled project is a drama that would see Lawrence play legendary talent agent Sue Menger. Still, the difference between this and the run-of-the-mill biopic is that everyone wants it. Apple and Netflix are both jockeying for it, according to Matt Belloni’s What I’m Hearing newsletter/Puck website (subsequently confirmed by all the trades. Apple’s bid for the project is apparently in the $80 million range, and $20 million of that would go to Jennifer Lawrence.