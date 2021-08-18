Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lisa Joy Talks ‘Reminiscence,’ The Future Of ‘Westworld,’ ‘Blade Runner’ & More [The Fourth Wall Podcast]

By Griffin Schiller
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Joy hardly needs an introduction. Having entered television as a writer on Bryan Fuller’s beloved series “Pushing Daisies,” Joy went on to write a whopping 19 episodes of “Burn Notice” before, in 2016, co-creating HBO’s “Westworld” with her husband, Jonathan Nolan. Having now guided the dystopian sci-fi series through three critically acclaimed seasons, Joy found herself in the director’s chair for the first time, directing the season two episode “The Riddle of the Sphinx.” “I learned a lot about my directorial style,” said Joy about her work on the episode, “which is, before I even start prep, I normally have the whole [episode/movie] cut together in my head. When I walk the crew through a location, I act out and pre-block everything, and I also tend to talk about, not the technical aspects, but the emotional feeling and intent behind the scene.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Janicza Bravo
Person
Bryan Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminiscence#Hbo#Covid#Janicza Bravo Talks#The Playlist Podcast#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Westworld season 4: Synopsis, cast, trailer and more

Westworld is one of HBO’s most innovative and imaginative series to date. After receiving a fourth season order in June 2020, production on Westworld season 4 finally got underway in June 2021, but don’t expect the show to return any time soon. Westworld season 3 premiered in 2020 and it...
TV SeriesComicBook

Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton and Lisa Joy Tease Season 4

The third season of Westworld came to an end over a year ago, and fans of the HBO series are eager to see what's next after a finale filled with cliffhangers. The show's fourth season is currently in production and will see the return of many, including creator Lisa Joy and star Thandiwe Newton. While fans wait for more Westworld, Joy and Newton are reuniting for another project, Reminiscence, a new sci-fi/thriller that stars Newton alongside Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the folks involved with the new movie and asked Newton and Joy if they could give any Westworld Season 4 teases.
MoviesCollider

Thandiwe Newton on ‘Reminiscence’ and Why Lisa Joy Rewrote Her Character So She Could Play the Role

With writer-director Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this weekend, I recently spoke to Thandiwe Newton about making the science-fiction thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Reminiscence’ Filmmaker Lisa Joy Thought About Pitching Script Under Male Name Due to Sexism

“Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy has shown her flair for incorporating science-fiction with large-scale worldbuilding and her feature directorial debut, “Reminiscence,” seems no different. The film, set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max August 20, stars Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister, a P.I. who uses an already-outdated technology to help customers eager to retreat back into their interior desires. But when his life is upended by a beautiful new client who is hiding quite a bit (a big ask in a world in which anyone can peek inside your brain), Joy sends Nick on a time-bending adventure that’s just as beholden to sci-fi ideas as it is to classic romantic tropes.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘What If…?’ Creators Talk Diving Into The Marvel Multiverse, Collaborating With MCU Filmmakers & More [The Playlist Podcast]

With “Loki” in the rearview mirror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a full-on multiverse. And what better way to explore it than in the new animated series, “What If…?” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss Marvel Studios’ new animated series, as well as talk to the two people responsible for the show, head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy, and Daniel Wu Break Down Movie’s Underwater Scenes

Reminiscence is hitting theatres and HBO Max at the end of the month, and it's set to be Westworld creator Lisa Joy's directorial feature debut. The sci-fi thriller stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, and Daniel Wu. The upcoming movie has some neat underwater scenes, which really put Jackman through the wringer. Not only does the X-Men alum have to fight underwater in the movie, but he also nearly gets drowned in a giant fish tank. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman, Joy, and Wu and they all talked about the water scenes.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Reminiscence showcases the bold and original creativity of filmmaker Lisa Joy

Adopting a futuristic setting and applying a noir mentality to its narrative, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy shows bold, original footing in her debut as a feature filmmaker. She may not always stick the landing, but it’s hard to deny her talent and evident vision with Reminiscence, a mystery thriller at its base that incorporates romance and the occasional action set-piece to keep itself afloat.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Reminiscence is a thrilling Westworld-style sci-fi movie that needed a better ending

It’s curious that in the midst of a global pandemic, post-apocalyptic movies and TV shows have never been more popular. From Netflix’s Sweet Tooth TV adaptation to the acclaimed sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, dystopian stories have surprisingly become our go-to form of entertainment. Maybe it's just weirdly reassuring to see the world go to hell in a way that's a little more stylish than it is in reality.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Reminiscence’ with Hugh Jackman is just a bogus ‘Blade Runner’

The supremely talented co-creator of "Westworld" is apparently a big fan of "Blade Runner." She explores the role of artificial intelligence and humanity expertly in her HBO series, and now in "Reminiscence," her intriguing but ultimately shallow feature film debut as writer-director, she gives us a post-apocalyptic Miami that, like Ridley Scott's Los Angeles, is dark and wet.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Lisa Joy’s Soggy Near-Future Noir Is All Too Easy to Forget

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Ferdinando Filomarino Talks ‘Beckett,’ “Relatable” Thrillers & The Future Of The Theatrical Experience [The Playlist Podcast]

On this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we’re joined by filmmaker Ferdinando Filomarino, the director of the new Netflix film, “Beckett.”. For those unaware, “Beckett” stars John David Washington and Alicia Vikander and tells the story of an American couple on vacation in Greece. After a tragic accident, John David Washington’s character, aptly named Beckett, finds himself on the run from a mysterious group that is out to kill him for an unknown reason. You know, just like thrillers do.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Janicza Bravo Talks ‘Zola,’ Charming Villains, The “PR Of Whiteness” & More [The Playlist Podcast]

“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” On this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we spoke with writer, director (and actor) Janicza Bravo, who directed and co-wrote A24‘s Sundance-acclaimed indie “Zola.” Delayed by a year because of the pandemic (which the filmmaker addresses in heartbreaking detail), “Zola” finally came out earlier this summer, and now, the film arrives on DVD and Blu-ray (plus Digital) today, August 14.
TV & VideosCollider

Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence,’ Casting Hugh Jackman, and How the ‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

With Reminiscence arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max tomorrow, I recently spoke to writer-director Lisa Joy about making her feature directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Thandiwe Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy tease the mind-bending Reminiscence: 'Everything you know is flipped on its head'

The star and writer-director also discuss uncooperative eels, lost phones, food poisoning, and... Brad Pitt?. In kinetic sci-fi thriller Reminiscence (out Friday), Hugh Jackman is Nick Bannister, a war vet living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast who helps people access lost memories. When new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) goes missing, his life is changed forever. Here, Jackman, 52, and the film's writer-director Lisa Joy (Westworld), 44, break it all down for EW — to a point. "Whatever you think the movie is going to be," says Jackman, "it's going to pivot constantly and keep you on your toes."
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Reminiscence’ Director & ‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy On Fascination With Memory & Upcoming Amazon Series ‘The Peripheral’

While Lisa Joy’s new feature directorial debut Reminiscence isn’t a crossover to her co-created HBO series Westworld, one could easily argue that they’re distant cousins. Both are set in near dystopian futures, where technology reigns and people yearn to be in another reality, not simply their humdrum present day. In the Warner Bros. movie, which hits theaters and HBO Max tomorrow, Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a detective of memories of sorts. He runs a facility where he’s able to transport clients to their past experiences. You can listen to our conversation with Joy below on the latest episode of Hero Nation: Joy talks about her...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Westworld’: Co-Creator Lisa Joy Promises “New Worlds” In Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Season 4 of Westworld, as we first told you, has returned to filming at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA; and in a recent conversation with the co-creator of the HBO series, Lisa Joy, on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, we learned some more details on what’s bound to unfold. Joy joined us on Hero Nation to discuss her feature directorial debut Reminiscence which hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday. In regards to season 4 of Westworld, Joy promises “You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘I May Destroy You:’ Paapa Essiedu’s Emmy News Was A Truly Surreal Experience [Interview]

Imagine if your longtime friend was writing and producing a series that featured a role you were perfect for. And then imagine she didn’t ask you to audition. In fact, you only got an audition at the recommendation of a casting director. That was the case for Paapa Essiedu in what turned out to be an Emmy nominated role in his longtime friend Michaela Coel‘s critically lauded series, “I May Destroy You.”
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence and Westworld Star Thandiwe Newton Explains Why She Gets "Upset” Over Her Action Scenes

Thandiwe Newton has quite an impressive history with the action genre. One of the star's first big roles was playing Nyah Hall in Mission: Impossible 2 and she's gone on to appear in The Chronicles of Riddick, 2012, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. In fact, her role as the fierce Maeve Millay on HBO's Westworld won her an Emmy back in 2018. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Newton about her upcoming movie, Reminiscence, and we mentioned that one of the movie's best scenes features her being extremely badass. When we pointed out that she's no stranger to action, Newton admitted she sometimes gets "upset" having to do violent scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy