Samsung Smart TVs, Fire HD tablets and more devices are on sale today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.