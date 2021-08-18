Cancel
Samsung Smart TVs, Fire HD tablets and more devices are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs, as the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is getting an 18 percent discount on its 85-inch model, meaning you can get one for $1,798 after $402 savings. This TV features Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K that will provide intelligent, ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, plus it will work with multiple voice assistants to access your apps, streaming services, and more, and to make things even better, you get 3 HDMI ports to use as you please.

