UPDATED: Dalton Public Schools to require masks for students pre-k through seventh grade

A week into the new school year, Dalton Public Schools is changing policies in order to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The school system is moving to a tiered approach with various "triggers," and masks will be required for students in prekindergarten-grade seven due to the high rate of community spread. Parents will be able to opt their children out of mask wearing, however, pending approval by the superintendent and/or school principals.

"It's important to include an opt-out," said Dalton Board of Education member Jody McClurg. "I know a lot of people feel very strongly on the side" of not wearing masks.

If their school mandates masks, staff generally won't be able to opt-out of wearing them, although some individuals might be granted waivers by building leaders and/or the superintendent based on any number of factors.

"A lot of these decisions are best made by building leaders, principals" and the superintendent, said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board.

School board members approved the resolution 5-0 Wednesday, and Superintendent Tim Scott hopes to implement the new policy by the end of this week, he said. "Friday would be great, but if not, then Monday."

Masks strongly encouraged elsewhere

While masks won't be mandated for students in grades eight and higher, since they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations (while younger students are not), Dalton Public Schools "strongly encourages" those junior high and high school students to wear masks. Masks will also be mandated on school buses, where social distancing is difficult, for all grades.

This tier also includes health screening questions being asked upon school entry, and if not then, during the first period of the day, in order to "try to catch" students who may have COVID-19 before they interact with other students and staff and expose them, Evans said. These questions ask students about their health, the health of those around them and if they've experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, among others.

As part of this tier, visitors and guests are allowed in schools by appointment only. School administrators also have to make "reasonable" adjustments to social distance students.

That means, for example, students may have to rotate days eating in the cafeteria, while eating in their classrooms other days, Scott said. Multiple schools, including Brookwood School and Hammond Creek Middle School, have already made these changes, while principals at others "are working on it."

Once the school system enters this initial tier of a phased approach to battling COVID-19, it will remain in it for a minimum of 21 days. At that point, it could remain so for another 21 days, or revert to the base tier, which includes mitigation measures Dalton Public Schools had already taken, from sanitizing buses twice daily, cleaning schools daily, using Ecovasive antimicrobial spray in buildings every 90 days and having acrylic desk shields available for students upon request to having masks and hand sanitizer available and emphasizing the washing of hands.

High community spread

Dalton Public Schools is entering the new tier based on high community spread, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even moderate spread would have triggered this move, while "low spread" would allow a step back to the base tier.

Whitfield County's rate of 682 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks indicates "high community transmission," as "anything over 100 is considered high," said Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim director of North Georgia Health District 1-2, which is based in Dalton. The delta variant is "two-three times as contagious as previous variants, and we're seeing a steep rise in cases in (children) across the state due to the delta variant, (which is) probably 98% of our cases right now."

With previous variants, youth were "not effective transmitters, but it appears at this time children are more effective at transmitting the delta variant," Taylor said. "They have higher viral loads" with the delta variant than previous variants.

This "is a different variant than last year with a different impact on youngsters, (and) we're (responsible) for helping stem community spread, too," said Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the school board. "We are in the larger community, (as) youngsters go home to" siblings, parents, grandparents, etc.

Mayor David Pennington declared a state of emergency in the city Monday in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally, and the City Council voted 3-0 to reinstate a mask mandate within city-owned buildings.

While the move to this current tier was based on the community's transmission rate, transitioning to a more restrictive tier will be up to individual schools. If a school has 2% or more of its total building population — staff and students — positive for COVID-19 as indicated by a five-day average, that school will shift to the more restrictive tier, which includes a mask mandate for everyone, no visitors allowed and cafeteria use only if at least three feet of distance can be maintained for all.

Currently, none of the schools fall into that more restrictive tier, Scott said.

"Our highest school now is Westwood, with 1.3% of" the building's population positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dalton Public Schools had 7,672 students, with 35 cases of COVID-19 among students and 253 students in quarantine, Scott said. There were 22 staff cases out of roughly 1,000 staff members.

The school system can also transition to a hybrid model of virtual and in-person instruction, or complete virtual learning, if warranted by COVID-19 case numbers in schools and the community, but that is a last resort.

"For me, the priority is to keep kids in the building, however we need to do it," McClurg said. "That is what I want to do."

That is also the priority of principals, Scott said.

"We need to keep kids face to face."

"In general, in-person (learning) best serves the needs of students," Evans said. "We're trying to balance the tension of educating our kids with safety."

Parents speak

Several parents and community members spoke in favor of a mask mandate during Wednesday's meeting.

Masks are "not a political statement," but, rather, "science," so "follow the science," said Dr. Pablo Perez, a former school board member. "If you don't wear a mask, you are showing you don't care."

Masks "stop the spread of the virus," said Shaka Cobb, who has a daughter at Westwood School. "Let's protect (children) the way we did last year when" Dalton Public Schools mandated masks.

Last school year, when Dalton Public Schools mandated masks, except in rare cases (such as while eating and drinking, or when social distance could be observed), "we still needed to quarantine more than 4,000 students," Scott said.

This school year, Dalton Public Schools may adjust quarantine guidelines, such as allowing students who have been wearing masks and aren't exhibiting symptoms, but who were a close contact of a student who is positive for COVID-19 but was also masked, to avoid quarantine — which is the protocol in Whitfield County Schools, for example — but "that's something we're still studying."