Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Following the trend, Google will not include a charger in the box for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePossibly one of the most controversial hardware decisions by Apple in the past few years has been to refrain from including the charging brick for its iPhone in the box when consumers purchase it. At first, there was a lot of confusion and anger as a result, but the company came out and explained that it was hoping to be more eco-friendly by doing so. There’s no doubt that it has also saved loads of money a few dollars at a time by giving you less stuff in the box for your money, but ultimately, I suppose I saw where they were coming from. Shortly afterward, Samsung followed suit with their next device as well.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smartphone#Iphone#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google is planning to market the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro like never before

In all the excitement about the official announcements of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there was a detail that slipped by that most of us didn’t really think too much about. I know I missed it for sure, but Deiter Bohn over at The Verge didn’t. If you don’t know Dieter, you should. He makes incredible tech videos and he’s been on the front lines of growing the Verge’s YouTube channel to what it is today. He was also the Editor In Chief at Pre Central (a site totally based on the ill-fated Palm Pre and the first tech blog I routinely followed back in the day), so I’ve been a fan of his for quite some time.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Opinion: Google’s Pixel 6 just made the Pixel 5a relevant

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is a wrap and there’s a lot to get excited about from the smartphone giant. New watches, earbuds, and – oh yeah – some new bendy phones or something. In all seriousness, Samsung’s new hardware lineup looks dope but for me, the Unpacked event was a temporary distraction as I have never been a huge fan of Samsung mobile devices. It has been nearly a decade (Galaxy S3? Maybe?) since I owned a Samsung phone and the emerging foldable form-factor, well, I’m just not sold on it just yet.
Cell PhonesWired

Review: Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A 5G is here! For the third year in a row, Google proves you don't need to drop anything close to $1,000 for a great smartphone. With an unrivaled camera system, a large OLED screen, and nearly two days of battery life between charges it remains a killer deal at $450. Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu gives an overview of why the Pixel 5A is the best phone for most people.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Pixel Fold could be a foldable Pixel 6

While Google has revealed much about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it hasn’t so far said anything about the Pixel Fold, despite being heavily rumored to have a foldable on the way this year. But while Google is so far staying quiet, its code isn’t, as details of the Pixel Fold seem to have been found in Android 12 beta code.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel Fold tipped to get this Pixel 6 super chip

The Android 12 beta continues to provide possible insights into Google’s future hardware moves — with the latest report suggesting that the rumored Google Pixel Fold could use the exciting new Tensor chip. Tensor is Google's new chipset coming in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it promises...
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google has already discontinued the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with 5G

Google just released the excellent and relatively inexpensive Pixel 5a, and the company has also already given us a look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So you could easily guess that the Pixel 5 is not long for this world, and you'd be right. According to a statement received by DigitalTrends, Google is done selling the Pixel 5 as well as the Pixel 4a 5G.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Android Auto for phones drives off into the sunset, Google Assistant takes its parking spot

Google first released the Android Auto app for Android phones two years ago, and since then, millions of users like myself who weren’t lucky enough to get the service built into our vehicles have used it as a form of makeshift head unit for long trips. By pairing the app with a nice phone mount and aside from it not being integrated into the dashboard natively, we had ourselves a “poor man’s” navigation system (aside from the fact that I already spent nearly a thousand bucks on my phone).
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 6 charger will also be missing from the box

It was a rather controversial move for both users and some government regulators, but the trend of removing the charging brick from smartphone boxes might become standard soon. Apple started it, and Samsung followed suit after mocking it. Google will soon be next, apparently, as the company made it publicly known that the Pixel 6 won’t ship with a charger either, for the exact same and sometimes questionable reasons its peers have been pushing since last year.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: the Pixel 6 won’t ship with a charger in the box and Samsung ditches in-app ads

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro arrive, they’ll be the first to ship with Google’s own Tensor processor. What they won’t be shipping with is a USB charger. The recently-launched Pixel 5a, it seems, will be the last in the line to package a charger. Google mentions a couple of reasons for the move including reduced environmental impact (somewhat tricky to confirm since third-party manufacturers will happily make up the difference) and the fact that most people already have a charger or nine.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Google Pixel 5a leak reveals the largest-ever Pixel battery

The Pixel 5a may ship with the biggest battery ever put in a Pixel phone. Google could announce it on August 17. The phone otherwise appears identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. A new set of leaked photos of Google’s Pixel 5a purport to show not just the phone’s external design, but its internal components, including a 4,680mAH battery that would be the biggest ever in a Pixel.
Internetchromeunboxed.com

Google Chat on the web receives the dark mode treatment

Hey, remember that time you asked Google for a dark mode in Google Chat after you saw that it launched without one? Me too. Luckily, it’s finally here! After having its Android app review bombed on the Google Play Store this week, it seems the company is looking to appease the masses. By visiting the Chat PWA on the web, you can save your eyes the hassle by enabling it via the Settings menu and then clicking on ‘Theme settings’ and then ‘Dark mode’.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Chromebook tablet mode’s goofiest issue needs to be fixed on convertibles

Chrome OS tablets and convertibles have come a long way in just a few years. Starting with the Pixel Slate, launched in late 2018, Chrome OS received a big UI overhaul that squarely focused the entire experience around touch for tablets and convertibles. The centered icons on the shelf, the full-width app launcher and the stacked system tray and notifications are all parts of that redesign that radically changed the way we see our general Chrome OS interface. The focus was clear even if it was poorly executed at first: Chrome OS is to be a desktop OS with heavy influence from touch-based operating systems. Tablets and convertibles were on Google’s mind at the time, and the sweeping changes to how users interact with Chrome OS still hold to this day.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Nest Hub issue brings home entertainment to a standstill while viewing cameras

Just yesterday, we reported on the fact that Google was rolling out Fuchsia OS to first-generation Nest Hub displays. While this was exciting, we had a feeling it wouldn’t be long before we saw some form of issue. Over on the Google Nest Help forum, users are reporting that all of their Nest speakers, displays, and even Google TV devices are pausing media while they view Nest Camera feeds in their homes!
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google updates Pixel lineup with the budget Pixel 5a 5G phone

(Pocket-lint) - Google has introduced another low-cost Pixel device. Called the "Pixel 5a with 5G", it's a follow-up to the Pixel 4a that debuted last year. It costs $449, making it $100 more expensive than the introductory price of the Pixel 4a (though that can be regularly found for $300 or less in the US now). For reference, Apple's budget device, iPhone SE, is $399. There's also Apple's $699 iPhone 12 mini with 5G support.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to use Samsung GN1 50MP sensor

The Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will indeed use the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for their main cameras. The rumor was confirmed by a string of code in Google's new Camera app, which arrived with the Android 12 Beta 4. The code mentions 'p21', which refers to the...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Forget fancy foldables and pro phones, give me the Google Pixel 5a

Last week we were introduced to Samsung's latest foldable phones, and the week before, Google gave us a tease of its upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagships. As amazing as those devices will no doubt be, they just don't do it for me. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I'm suffering from flagship fatigue.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Ugh, I just ran out of storage on my new Chromecast with almost nothing installed

Posts online began cropping up over the past couple weeks outlining the issue users are having with the new Chromecast with Google TV and it’s minute, head-scratchingly small 8GB of onboard storage. When I first saw these, I had a few thoughts. First, I figured those being plagued with the problem of low storage likely had a few too many games installed or too much content downloaded. While I think 8GB of storage on any device at this point in 2021 is a bit absurd, I’d not actually had storage issues on the new Chromecast until I began installing a bunch of games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy