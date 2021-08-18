Following the trend, Google will not include a charger in the box for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Possibly one of the most controversial hardware decisions by Apple in the past few years has been to refrain from including the charging brick for its iPhone in the box when consumers purchase it. At first, there was a lot of confusion and anger as a result, but the company came out and explained that it was hoping to be more eco-friendly by doing so. There’s no doubt that it has also saved loads of money a few dollars at a time by giving you less stuff in the box for your money, but ultimately, I suppose I saw where they were coming from. Shortly afterward, Samsung followed suit with their next device as well.