Frisco, TX

Southland sets Conference Forfeiture Policy for upcoming season

crescentcitysports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced Wednesday that it will not plan to reschedule league competitions due to COVID-19 impacts in the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. A team unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues will be subject to forfeiture reflected in Conference results, standings and tournament seedings. This policy is subject to change based on national, statewide and local medical conditions, as well as directives from the NCAA and institutional leaders.

crescentcitysports.com

Related
College SportsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Pac-12 Conference to Keep COVID Forfeiture Rule for 2021-22

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Pac 12 Conference will retain its modified forfeiture rule used last season in relation to athletic contests canceled due to COVID-19 exposure, officials said today. “Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule that...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Big 12 COVID-19 forfeiture policy announced

The Big 12 Conference announced their 2021 COVID-19 game threshold and forfeiture policy Tuesday via official statement. It outlines how games will be handled this year if teams are unable to play due to not having enough eligible players. Big 12 game threshold policy. The Big 12 Conference announced their...
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Sets Game Threshold Policy For 2021 Season

As we approach kickoff in college football, there are still plenty of questions out there. With realignment talk stealing the headlines the last few weeks, we still have an ongoing issue with COVID-19. Even as we look forward to a new season, COVID-19 is still out there and is still...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

YaYa Diaby Sets Lofty Goal for Upcoming Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In any collegiate or professional sport, it's fairly common for those within a team or organization to set goals ahead of a new season. Whether it's certain individual stat someone wishes to reach, or a team-based accolade, setting a goal before kicking off a season of competition is one of the most effective methods. of motivation.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

ACC finalizes COVID-19 forfeiture rules for 2021 season

On Thursday, the ACC formally announced a COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the upcoming season. “If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings,” the conference said in a statement.
NFLwiproud.com

FCS college football 2021: Southland Conference preview

(Stats Perform) – Reigning FCS champion Sam Houston was one of five schools to depart the Southland Conference this summer, but the Bearkats remain a measuring stick to formal rivals for at least the near future. The six remaining Southland programs grew accustomed to playing, and sometimes beating, the second-winningest...
Hammond, LAcrescentcitysports.com

2021 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 5: Specialists

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team features a pair of All-Southland Conference standouts to lead its special team units. Punter Austin Dunlap (43.7 punting average in 2020) and kicker Mateo Rengifo (9-10 on field goals) both return after earning all-conference recognition after the spring. After taking over as the starting long snapper in the spring, Korey Karbowsky is also back for the Lions.
Lake Charles, LAcrescentcitysports.com

McNeese releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

LAKE CHARLES – Visits to Power 5 conference members LSU, TCU and Kansas State as well as the season opener at SMU and trips to Seattle, Wyoming and UTEP, highlights the 2021-22 McNeese Cowboys basketball schedule, first-year head coach John Aiken announced on Monday. The game at LSU (Nov. 18)...
NFLfootballscoop.com

Covid cancellation policies for each FBS conference (so far)

College football games will be played this coming Saturday. The 2021 season is here. Following the ongoing headaches of last fall, the 2021 will be the most anticipated in the game's history. A full schedule, packed stadiums, the pomp and circumstance we all know and love are back. Unfortunately, so is COVID-19.
College Sportsswimswam.com

ACC, Big Ten & Pac-12 Announce Alliance, No Official Contracts Signed

The three conferences are joining forces for a "collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling." Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their alliance on Tuesday after news of the three Power Five NCAA conferences joining forces in some capacity...
College Sportshammerandrails.com

The ACC/B1G/Pac-12 Alliance Announced

Thanks a lot, Oklahoma and Texas. Because those two schools have chosen to flee to the SEC the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC have decided they needed to make a counter move. Yes, we are edging closer to the top of the FBS football level breaking away like this:. The...
College Sportsscvnews.com

Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season

The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21. “We’re optimistic this season. Coming off of (COVID-19) and not being able to play football it hit the program really hard,” said coach Ted Iacenda. “We are very fluid with the understanding of COVID. Our willingness to do whatever it takes to play football. We’ve had to jump through hoops, but we understand that is the rules of the game and to follow protocols.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

New college football rules fans need to be aware of in 2021

When college football returns this week, a few rules changes will be somewhat noticeable. The biggest rules change revolves around expediting overtime by limiting the length of the game and reducing the number of plays from scrimmage. Teams will now be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown in the second overtime. Previously, 2-point conversions were only required after the third overtime.

