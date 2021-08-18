Southland sets Conference Forfeiture Policy for upcoming season

The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21. “We’re optimistic this season. Coming off of (COVID-19) and not being able to play football it hit the program really hard,” said coach Ted Iacenda. “We are very fluid with the understanding of COVID. Our willingness to do whatever it takes to play football. We’ve had to jump through hoops, but we understand that is the rules of the game and to follow protocols.”